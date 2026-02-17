Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Stock Position Boosted by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 631,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $28,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $1,118,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,316,000. Kooman & Associates grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,785,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,775 shares in the last quarter. Croban acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,708,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,684 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

