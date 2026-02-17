DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.26% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Datadog from $221.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

Datadog Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.45. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.42, a P/E/G ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $795,854.80. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 88,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,398.60. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $5,465,409.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 490,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,228,278.42. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 380,515 shares of company stock worth $55,760,478 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

