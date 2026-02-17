CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 748,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $56,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,305,132,000 after buying an additional 2,063,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,788,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,055,237,000 after acquiring an additional 800,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,966,083,000 after acquiring an additional 675,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,623,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $1,358,698,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.