CRH (CRH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $11.1451 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

CRH Stock Up 2.6%

CRH opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. CRH has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $131.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

Institutional Trading of CRH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 158.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in CRH by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 58.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 316,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

See Also

