CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 372,802 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 428,636 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 171,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CPB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.96. CPB has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

Get CPB alerts:

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.43 million. CPB had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 21.17%. Analysts predict that CPB will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPB Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from CPB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. CPB’s payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CPB by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CPB by 1.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CPB by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CPB by 433.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 238,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CPB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CPB from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CPB in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CPB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPB

About CPB

(Get Free Report)

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (NYSE: CPF) is a Thailand‐based integrated agro‐industrial and food conglomerate. Headquartered in Bangkok, the company is a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group and has grown into one of the world’s leading producers of livestock feed, meat and seafood products. CPF’s businesses span animal feed milling, animal breeding and hatchery operations, meat and seafood processing, and the distribution of fresh, frozen and value‐added food products.

CPF’s product portfolio includes poultry, swine and aquaculture feed; fresh and frozen chicken and pork; shrimp and other seafood; as well as ready‐to‐eat and ready‐to‐cook food items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.