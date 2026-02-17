Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,605 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 411,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 64,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.08. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 34.24%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. CJS Securities upgraded Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,753.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,314.90. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

