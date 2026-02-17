Contrasting NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NOVONIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -23.23% -18.82% -2.86% NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spruce Power and NOVONIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 1 0 0 0 1.00 NOVONIX 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and NOVONIX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $82.11 million 0.99 -$70.49 million ($1.38) -3.24 NOVONIX $5.85 million 33.07 -$74.82 million N/A N/A

Spruce Power has higher revenue and earnings than NOVONIX.

Summary

NOVONIX beats Spruce Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

