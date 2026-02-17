Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.14 and last traded at $89.3220, with a volume of 2743761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.51.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.7%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 95%, of its total assets in the securities consisting of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.