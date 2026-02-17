Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 89,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 678,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc and changed its name to Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc in June 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Lithium Metals
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.