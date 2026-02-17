Comparing Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) & Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Corpay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 1 3 1 0 2.00 Corpay 0 5 10 0 2.67

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz presently has a consensus target price of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.88%. Corpay has a consensus target price of $379.79, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Corpay.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 30.35% 55.31% 11.20% Corpay 23.62% 37.13% 6.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Corpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Corpay”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $4.82 billion 3.03 $2.18 billion $11.09 6.61 Corpay $4.53 billion 5.22 $1.07 billion $15.04 22.45

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than Corpay. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Corpay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

