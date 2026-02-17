Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.22), FiscalAI reports.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $43.73.

In other news, insider Evan Kearns sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,515,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,702.60. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Sachs sold 82,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,198,245.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 133,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,400.60. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,737,642 shares of company stock valued at $136,600,345. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $5,541,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. The company’s research centers on targeting colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), a key regulator of tumor-associated macrophages that can promote tumor growth and immune evasion. By selectively inhibiting CSF1R, Cogent Biosciences aims to restore immune surveillance and enhance the efficacy of existing cancer treatments.

The company’s lead asset is an orally bioavailable CSF1R inhibitor that has advanced into early-stage clinical trials for various solid tumors.

