Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Update

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,759 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 8,862 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.2 days.

Codan Stock Performance

CODAF opened at C$27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.78. Codan has a one year low of C$18.44 and a one year high of C$27.69.

About Codan

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) is an Australian technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of communications and detection equipment. Headquartered in Adelaide, South Australia, Codan operates through two primary business segments—detection and communications—providing hardware, software and turn-key solutions to commercial, government and humanitarian customers worldwide.

In its detection segment, Codan markets metal-detection products under the Minelab brand. These detectors serve a range of applications including gold prospecting, security screening, landmine and ordinance clearance, and archaeological exploration.

