Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 482.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Coca Cola Femsa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $116.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $0.9979 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Coca‑Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

