Clover Finance (CLV) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $441.77 thousand worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance launched on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.Telegram, Discord, LinkedInWhitepaper”

