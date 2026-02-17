Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

CLNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 33,333 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $216,664.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 477,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,856. This represents a 7.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $489,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 521,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,502.60. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 525,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,162 in the last 90 days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Clene by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 99,481 shares during the period. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Scoggin Management LP grew its holdings in Clene by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,250 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

