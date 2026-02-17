Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.0930. 10,029,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 31,262,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cleanspark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cleanspark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleanspark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.47.

In other Cleanspark news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $495,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,480.78. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $997,332.35. Following the sale, the director owned 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $484,211.49. The trade was a 67.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cleanspark by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

