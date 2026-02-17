Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $45,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,830,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,232,000 after acquiring an additional 388,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,467,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,319,000 after acquiring an additional 387,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,991,000 after purchasing an additional 177,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,357,000 after purchasing an additional 703,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,317,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,660,000 after purchasing an additional 48,259 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.10.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.