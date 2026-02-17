Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.14.

CHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$31.00 price target on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$26.25 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of TSE CHR traded up C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.50. 70,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,949. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$17.62 and a 52-week high of C$24.31.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$320.19 million during the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.