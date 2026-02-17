Charles Kelley Acquires 5,000 Shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) Director Charles Kelley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.84 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,366.04. This trade represents a 164.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 1,920,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,373. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.15%.The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 685,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 202,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 157.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 130,073 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,105,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

Featured Stories

