CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 234,762 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 193,618 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company's stock are short sold.
CervoMed Stock Performance
Shares of CervoMed stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.81. CervoMed has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.
Institutional Trading of CervoMed
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CervoMed by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CervoMed by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 20.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CervoMed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in CervoMed by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CervoMed Company Profile
CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
