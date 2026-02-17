CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 234,762 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 193,618 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of CervoMed stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.81. CervoMed has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CervoMed by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CervoMed by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 20.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CervoMed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in CervoMed by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Cap M upgraded shares of CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CervoMed

CervoMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.