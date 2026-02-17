Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.810-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Centerspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centerspace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of CSR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 233,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,623. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($2.31). Centerspace had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Centerspace by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in Centerspace by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

