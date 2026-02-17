Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cencora were worth $92,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 947.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,069,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Cencora by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $360.59 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.71 and a twelve month high of $377.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 target price on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore lowered their price target on Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

