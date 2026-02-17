Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 606,795 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 790,277 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 948.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 640 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 948.1 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSIOF opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based multinational electronics manufacturer founded in April 1946 by Tadao Kashio. Initially gaining recognition for its innovative calculators, the company launched the world’s first compact all-electric calculator in 1957 and subsequently expanded into a broad portfolio of consumer and professional electronics. Casio’s product range spans timepieces, calculators, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, label printers, and measurement instruments, reflecting its long‐standing commitment to practical innovation and technological advancement.

In the timepiece segment, Casio has become synonymous with durable and feature‐rich watches, notably the G‐Shock and Baby‐G lines, which offer shock resistance and advanced functions such as solar power, GPS, and Bluetooth connectivity.

