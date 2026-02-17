CARV (CARV) Price Hits $0.0639 on Exchanges

CARV (CARV) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, CARV has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One CARV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. CARV has a market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CARV alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,860.05 or 0.99773944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CARV

CARV’s genesis date was February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv. The official website for CARV is carv.io.

Buying and Selling CARV

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 507,620,477 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.06413198 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $4,023,291.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CARV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CARV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.