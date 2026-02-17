CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.6667.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CareDx from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get CareDx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Price Performance

Insider Activity

CareDx stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

In other CareDx news, CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 19,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $407,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 597,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,641,089.80. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $625,949 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,155,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after acquiring an additional 719,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CareDx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,303 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $31,857,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,738,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 70,468 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non‐invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post‐transplant journey.

The company’s core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor‐derived cell‐free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.