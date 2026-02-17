Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 203,390 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 169,738 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $730.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $336,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida‐based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

