Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $100.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.91.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,087,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,957,447. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,271,796.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 700,939 shares of company stock worth $84,749,747 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results reinforce profitability — HOOD posted a meaningful EPS beat, year‑over‑year revenue growth (~26.5%) and very high net margins, underscoring that profitability is repeatable and supporting a higher valuation multiple for a growth‑at‑profit story. Robinhood’s Q4 Earnings Call: Our Top 5 Analyst Questions

Q4 results reinforce profitability — HOOD posted a meaningful EPS beat, year‑over‑year revenue growth (~26.5%) and very high net margins, underscoring that profitability is repeatable and supporting a higher valuation multiple for a growth‑at‑profit story. Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst support — multiple firms maintain buy/outperform views (Bernstein, Needham, Truist, etc.) and the median 6‑month price target is around $135, which keeps upside expectations among institutions and some retail investors. Bernstein Maintains Outperform on HOOD

Strong analyst support — multiple firms maintain buy/outperform views (Bernstein, Needham, Truist, etc.) and the median 6‑month price target is around $135, which keeps upside expectations among institutions and some retail investors. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) roadshow launched — RVI filed to offer 40M shares at an expected $25 and will list on the NYSE (symbol RVI); Robinhood Markets is the selling shareholder for 5M shares and executives will host a livestream presentation today. This creates a new public vehicle tied to Robinhood but the fund, not Robinhood, will receive most IPO proceeds. RVI IPO Launch

Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) roadshow launched — RVI filed to offer 40M shares at an expected $25 and will list on the NYSE (symbol RVI); Robinhood Markets is the selling shareholder for 5M shares and executives will host a livestream presentation today. This creates a new public vehicle tied to Robinhood but the fund, not Robinhood, will receive most IPO proceeds. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention and strategy narratives — coverage from outlets (Zacks, Motley Fool) highlights that Robinhood’s shift from pure transaction revenue to relationship/recurring revenue supports long‑term potential, attracting retail interest but leaving execution expectations high. Zacks: HOOD Attracting Attention

Investor attention and strategy narratives — coverage from outlets (Zacks, Motley Fool) highlights that Robinhood’s shift from pure transaction revenue to relationship/recurring revenue supports long‑term potential, attracting retail interest but leaving execution expectations high. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — filings and data show significant insider sales by founders and senior executives over recent months, which can pressure sentiment and supply in the market even if some sales are preplanned. Quiver: RVI Roadshow and Insider Activity

Heavy insider selling — filings and data show significant insider sales by founders and senior executives over recent months, which can pressure sentiment and supply in the market even if some sales are preplanned. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho trims price target — Mizuho cut its target (from $172 to $135) which may cool some of the recent momentum and acts as a reminder of valuation sensitivity; even with an outperform rating, downward revisions can weigh on short‑term flows. TickerReport/Benzinga: Mizuho Lowers Target

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

