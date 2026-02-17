Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,789,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,176,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Dilation Capital Management LP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 170,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,644,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,215,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 141,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,985,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.