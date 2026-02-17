Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.18 and last traded at C$54.79, with a volume of 2575142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Evercore cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Gerdes Energy Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Desjardins set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The company has a market cap of C$115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, insider Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 7,456 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.11, for a total transaction of C$373,620.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,307,319.79. The trade was a 22.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Stephanie Ann Graham sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.19, for a total value of C$94,936.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$805,092.73. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 48,607 shares of company stock worth $2,413,706 over the last ninety days. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

