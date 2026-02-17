Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDSX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Biodesix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biodesix

Biodesix Stock Down 3.0%

Insider Activity at Biodesix

Shares of BDSX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 20,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

In other news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 3,559 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $35,874.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,763.04. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 82,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $903,816.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,463,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,781.60. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 182,465 shares of company stock worth $2,084,616 and sold 7,672 shares worth $73,576. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 102,494 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the third quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company’s flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.