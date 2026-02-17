Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEIN) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 309,497 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 398,461 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,087,902 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,087,902 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Camber Energy Price Performance

Shares of CEIN stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Camber Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -2.06.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and operation of onshore hydrocarbon assets in the United States. The company focuses on identifying opportunities in proven resource plays where it can apply modern drilling and completion techniques to enhance production and recover reserves cost-effectively.

Camber Energy’s core producing properties are located in South Louisiana and East Texas, with an emphasis on natural gas and light oil reservoirs.

