Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.59.

CDNS stock opened at $299.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.91 and its 200 day moving average is $329.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,586,960. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.48, for a total transaction of $60,746.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,722. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,475 shares of company stock valued at $18,505,486. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

