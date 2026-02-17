Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.19), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 3.79%.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $115.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $94.35 and a 12 month high of $157.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 167.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,087.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

