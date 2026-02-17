BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on BTGO in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BTGO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on BTGO in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get BTGO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTGO

BTGO Price Performance

Insider Activity

BTGO opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. BTGO has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

In other BTGO news, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $4,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,233,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,648,639.34. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Peter Horowitz sold 116,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,941,957.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 311,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,115.32. This represents a 27.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 436,007 shares of company stock worth $7,298,757.

About BTGO

(Get Free Report)

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.