Brokers Issue Forecasts for Yatra Online Q4 Earnings

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research note issued on Friday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yatra Online to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $93.44 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Yatra Online by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Yatra Online by 10.4% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,671,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 252,141 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $4,604,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com.

