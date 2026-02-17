Brokerages Set Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Target Price at $51.59

Shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.5857.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZLAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 10,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $188,017.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,175.13. This represents a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zai Lab stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Stock Up 6.7%

Zai Lab stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company’s end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company’s marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.