Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Uniting Wealth Partners LLC

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after buying an additional 873,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after buying an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.87.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $325.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

