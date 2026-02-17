Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,057,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,274,000 after buying an additional 60,017 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 579,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,491,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 8,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 858,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 848,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 62,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Featured Articles

