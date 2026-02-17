Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.5%

BHFAO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. 55,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,688. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of annuities and life insurance products focused on helping individuals secure retirement income and long-term financial protection. Established in August 2017 as a corporate spin-off from MetLife, Brighthouse offers a range of solutions designed to address market volatility, longevity risk and the need for guaranteed income streams. The company’s product portfolio includes fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, variable annuities and life insurance policies.

The company distributes its products through a network of independent broker-dealers, banks, registered investment advisers and career agents.

