Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,745,521 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 2,821,234 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,804,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,804,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.40.

Get Braskem alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Braskem

Braskem Stock Down 5.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

NYSE:BAK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 1,535,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. Braskem has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

About Braskem

(Get Free Report)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is a leading integrated petrochemical company based in São Paulo, Brazil, and holds the distinction of being the largest thermoplastic resins producer in Latin America. The company operates across the entire value chain, from feedstock sourcing and polymer production to distribution and recycling. Braskem’s comprehensive approach to petrochemical manufacturing enables it to serve a diverse set of end markets with a broad portfolio of products.

Braskem’s core product lines include polypropylene, polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which are used in industries such as packaging, automotive, construction and electrical & electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.