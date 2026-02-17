Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by M&G PLC

M&G PLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

