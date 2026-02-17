BNB 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.37 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $619.63 or 0.00910621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $84.49 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 136,359,205 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency. BNB has a current supply of 136,359,213.37. The last known price of BNB is 623.58361597 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3135 active market(s) with $1,412,180,401.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.