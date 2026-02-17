BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.65

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 232.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands. It offers steel slabs, plates, hot and cold rolled coils, coated and painted strip products, roof and wall claddings, and purlins and house framings under the LYSAGHT steel building products, COLORBOND steel, COLORSTEEL, ZINCALUME steel, GALVABOND steel, GALVASPAN steel, BlueScope Zacs, and SuperDyma brands.

