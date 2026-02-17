BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.93 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $335.63 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000126 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 987,037,885,840,675 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 987,037,885,840,674.74246524. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000034 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $7,363,217.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

