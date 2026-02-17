Bittensor 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $174.76 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $190.71 or 0.00280271 BTC on popular exchanges. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $174.76 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,676,761 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Bittensor platform. Bittensor has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 10,675,776.6933829 in circulation. The last known price of Bittensor is 195.06092569 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $318,571,260.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

