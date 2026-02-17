BITICA COIN (BDCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $729.69 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,255,142,928 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

