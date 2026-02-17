Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BNET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.26.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc is a U.S.‐based environmental technology company that develops and licenses proprietary systems to convert solid waste into energy and reusable materials. The company’s core offering revolves around its patented Bion-Structured Catalyst (BSC), a specialized catalytic process designed to break down a diverse range of feedstocks, including municipal solid waste, plastics, tires, rubber, and biomass. By integrating this technology into modular processing platforms, Bion provides a turnkey solution for organizations seeking to reduce landfill dependency and recover value from waste streams.

Utilizing an advanced thermochemical conversion process, Bion’s BSC technology transforms waste into clean synthesis gas (syngas), bio-oil and char.

