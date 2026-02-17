Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.30 on March 30th

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 264.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicki Carter acquired 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,971.29. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation. The company also provides retail banking products and services; home loans for the mortgage broker and mortgage manager market; rural bank products and services; wealth management services; investments and funds management services, commercial loans, access to funeral bonds, estates and trusts management services, and corporate trustee and custodial services; and banking products and services to agribusiness participants.

