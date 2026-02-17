Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Issues Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($2.11), Zacks reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BELFB traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.30. The company had a trading volume of 183,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,531. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $248.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BELFB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $247.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 108.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

