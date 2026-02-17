BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BBAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0357 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This is a 6.1% increase from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BBVA Banco Frances has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years. BBVA Banco Frances has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BBVA Banco Frances to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

BBVA Banco Frances Stock Performance

Shares of BBAR opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Frances ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $865.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina’s leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina’s financial sector.

